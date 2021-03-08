Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Stereotypes Around Women And Importance Of Women's Day

Bhumi Pednekar has made a mark in the industry with her performances since she debuted in the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha in the year 2015. Her skills are worth appreciating, as well as her choice of impactful on-screen character over the years. The actor got into an interview recently with DNA and spoke about how women have impacted her life, women stereotypes that she has heard of and more.

Also Read: Women's Day Quotes In English: Here Are Quotes From Some Of The Most Powerful Women

Bhumi Pednekar talks about International Women’s Day

Bhumi has always been a part of the movies that conveyed a strong women-centric message at the end, including Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, Pati, Patni Aur Woh as well as Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare. In a recent interview with DNA, she spoke about topics surrounding women that can help bring a change in their lives. Talking about what International Women's Day means to her, Bhumi said that the day comes as a reminder for everyone to make sure that their actions convey the message of equality and put an end to prejudices towards women.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Wraps Shooting For 'Badhaai Do' With Rajkummar Rao, Shares Pictures

The actor said that she finds it quite important to celebrate womanhood and keep fighting for those who still aren’t as empowered as others and make the message reach out far and wide that inequality is just not acceptable anymore. Further, the actor spoke about stereotypes that she has heard of so far, wherein she shared that she has been fortunate enough to be born in a family that was liberal. However, she added that she had a bunch of friends that had to deal with restrictions and prejudices.

However, sharing her take on the biggest stereotype that she has heard of or seen going around, Bhumi said that people don’t expect women to prioritise their career over marriage. She added that it is like a constant battle for girls who are from the working-class and that it is a battle on various levels. Another stereotype that Bhumi talked about was that women are expected to get married by a certain age.

Also Read: International Women's Day 2021: Best Wishes In English To All Wonder Women Around You

Also Read: Telangana Declares Special Casual Leave For All The Females Employees On Women's Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.