Bhumi Pednekar Talks About The Need For 'good Representation' Of Women In Indian Cinema

Bhumi Pednekar has made her mark in Bollywood by portraying several unconventional roles ever since her debut in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in which she essayed the role of an overweight bride. In a recent interview, Bhumi talked about the importance and need for a good representation of women in cinema. She also talked about how she has always endeavoured to bring light to real women of our society through her work.

Talking to ANI, Bhumi said "I often choose films that have a strong social message but I also think of picking projects that will do commercially well. This is important because such films need to reach out to a lot of people to drive home the message and intent. I try going for cinema that kind of balances both.”

Bhumi Pednekar starred in the 2017 film Toilet Ek Prem Katha alongside Akshay Kumar in which they showed a battle against the age-old tradition of open defecation in the country and their fight to get the basic necessity of a Toilet in their house. Talking about the film Bhumi said “When you think about Toilet, it is one of my most commercial socially relevant films. But the kind of reach the film had or the kind of impact the film had, I was amazed. After the film released, there were campaigns where fathers and mothers were at the forefront saying ‘no toilet no bride’. That was so fantastic.”

Bhumi further says, “Ayushmann and I did a film together – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan that speaks of human sexuality and is something that is not spoken about. I did Lust Stories that speak about the gender gap, class divide, and woman sexuality which is something that is not spoken at all. Women are shown as people that have no ambitions, no sexual desires and that is something I again want to change".

Talking about women's representation in cinema Bhumi said “Through my cinema, I try in portraying women that exist, women that are real. Women need good representation in cinema. I see women not having the correct representation on screen. It really affects me.”

A look at Bhumi Pednekar's movies

Bhumi Pednekar won Filmfare Award for best debut actor for her role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Bhum rose to prominence by playing headstrong small-town women in movies like Toliet: Ek Prem Katha, Sonchirita, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Bala. She portrayed the septuagenarian sharpshooter Chandro Toman in the biographical drama Saand Ki Aankha for which she won Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress along with Taapsee Pannu. On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in horror-thriller film Durgamati which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020. She will be next seen in the romantic comedy Badhaai Do alongside Rajkumar Rao.

