Bhumi Pednekar, who stunned fans with her acting prowess in the blockbuster hit Badhaai Do, will soon be sharing the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a thriller flick titled Afwaah. The Sudhir Mishra directorial, which marks Bhumi and Nawazuddin's first-time collaboration, was announced recently, with Bhumi quipping that she was 'beyond excited' to be onboard.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Bhumi talked about getting the long-awaited opportunity to star with the Gangs of Wasseypur star, hailing him as a 'stalwart in cinema'. Pednekar further quipped that she'll have so much to learn from 'one of the best actors in the country'.

Bhumi Pednekar heaps praise on Afwaah co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bhumi also spoke about working with Sudhir Mishra, stating that working with the filmmaker had always been on her bucket list. "I think he’s an actor’s dream director", she added. While other details about the film's ensemble cast and more are under wraps, it is said to go on floors in Rajasthan's Alwar. As per Pinkvilla, a source quipped that Bhumi will be stepping into the shoes of a 'layered character'.

It will be one of Pednekar's 'most challenging and powerful roles' of her career, with her character slowly unravelling with the screenplay. The project is being backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

As per PTI, Mishra earlier spilt beans on the project, calling it a 'quirky and twisted' tale. "Beneath all of the quirkiness lies a crucial message which I want my viewers to take back home with them. Bhumi and Nawaz are both such powerhouse performers and together they bring fresh chemistry. I can't wait to be on set with them," he stated.

Siddiqui had also expressed excitement about working with the director after the Netflix film Serious Men. He quipped, "Collaborating with him once again and that too on such a unique subject is such an honour. Both Anubhav and Sudhir are known to delve into larger socially relevant subjects.

Meanwhile, Bhumi has an interesting lineup of projects. She will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao as well as in Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan.

