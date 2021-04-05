Bhumi Pednekar Tests COVID Positive, Says 'followed Utmost Precaution Yet Contracted It'

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been tested positive for COVID 19. Earlier today, the actor took to her Instagram handle and confirmed that she has contracted the virus and has mild symptoms as well. She further confirmed that she is under home quarantine and is following the protocol given by her doctor and health professionals.

Bhumi Pednekar tests COVID 19 positive

Bhumi Pednekar is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID 19 after Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Bhumi wrote in her latest Instagram post, “I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals.” She urged people who have been in her contact to get tested as she wrote, “If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately."

In another marked point, she revealed what shall she be doing for her health now. The actor revealed that she would be taking steam, Vitamin C along with food and will try to keep a happy mood. She further warned people to not take the pandemic virus lightly and stated that she contacted COVID 19 despite following “utmost precaution and care”. The actor urged her fans to “Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour”. Check out the post on her profile below.

Netizens react to Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post

As soon as the post went up on social media handles of Bhumi Pednekar and the news about her testing positive for COVID 19 came out, fans of the actor rushed to her post to give their reactions. A number of people wished her good health and stated in the comments that they hope she feels better soon. Many other fans of the actor left heart and kiss emoticons and stated in the comments that they shall pray for her good health. Several other people described their experience with COVID 19 and requested the actor to keep her spirits up. A few other people requested the actor to keep them updated about her health. Check out some of the fan comments on the post of Bhumi Pednekar below.

