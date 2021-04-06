Bhumi Pednekar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says She Will Follow Kartik Aaryan's Footsteps

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday, April 5 has shared on all her social media handles that she has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) despite taking utmost precautions. The actor also shared that she is currently on home quarantine as she has mild symptoms. On the other hand, Bhumi's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Karthik Aaryan who was diagnosed with the virus in March has recovered and has tested negative. He shared a selfie of himself on his Instagram stories flashing a thumbs-up sign and joked that he has "passed the baton" to her. It seems that Bhumi saw Karthik's post and reacted to the same on her Instagram stories.

Bhumi Pednekar reacts to Kartik Aaryan's Covid-19 report selfie

Bhumi took to her Instagram stories and humorously replied to Karthik Aaryan's joke about "passing the baton" to her. Reposting Karthik's story twice, in one picture Bhumi wrote, "Haha. As I told you 'corona ko Kartik Aaryan hogaya' Am going to follow your footsteps and pass with flying colours KA ji" while in the other she appreciated Karthik's post by writing, "Also this made me smile" followed by heart emojis.

Other than this, Bhumi also shared that in the coming 14 days of her quarantine, steam, vitamin C, food and a happy mood are going to be her go-to things. She also asked her fans to not take the situation lightly as she contracted the virus even after taking the utmost precaution and encouraged her fans to wear a mask, wash their hand and follow the norms of social distancing.

Bhumi Pednekar is the latest addition of Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for Covid - 19 amid the second wave of the pandemic. Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor and others have been diagnosed with the virus in the last few days.

Bhumi Pedenkar's movies

Bhumi was seen in three movies last year including Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Durgamati. Once the lockdown restriction was lifted a little last year, Bhumi finished shooting for her upcoming film with Rajkummar Rao titled Badhaai Do. The actor had recently shared a post on Instagram in which she announced the wrapping of Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s Badhaai Do. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post below.

