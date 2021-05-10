Bhumi Pednekar Thanks Kartik Aaryan For 'contribution' For COVID-19 Patient's Treatment

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been contributing to help COVID-19 patients as the country battles the second wave. He recently donated to the crowdfunding platform Ketto India to save the life of a critical patient. The patient’s son made a request to the Bollywood actor for a donation and the family was in need of Rs 7,00,000, to meet her medical expenses. Kartik Aaryan generously made arrangements for the patient and was lauded by Bhumi Pednekar, who too has been contributing in spreading awareness amid the crisis.

Bhumi lauds Kartik's contribution for her crowdfunding

Bhumi Pednekar has been working with Ketto India, in collecting funds and helping COVID patients. The organisation had put up a post and informed people that a patient's family was raising funds to save one of their family membrers who was being treated for COVID. Kartik Aaryan contributed to the treatment generously. Bhumi Pednekar shared on Instagram that the family had reached the goal of collecting Rs 7 lakhs. She further thanked Karthik Aaryan for his generous contribution and also thanked the other donors. Karthik Aaryan replied to this that he will be helping as many people as he can.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been helping patients through Twitter and Instagram. She arranged beds and ventilators for patients in need and also urged people to reach out to her through social media, for help. Meanwhile, Karthik Aarya made a donation to save the life of another COVID patient who was suffering from liver cirrhosis. When the contribution goal reached a certain amount, actor Sobhita Dhulipala shared it on her social media account, thanking the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 along with actor Kiara Advani. The film is a remake of the original film which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. He will also be seen in an upcoming Netflix film Dhamaka, in the role of a journalist. The film is helmed by Ram Madhvani and it is a remake of the Korean film The Terror Live.



IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR, KARTIK AARYAN/INSTAGRAM

