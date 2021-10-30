Bhumi Pednekar To Raise Awareness About Climate Change Through Radio Shows

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been quite vocal about raising awareness on various issues including environmental conservation and climate change. The actor is all set to start a series of chats on national radio to reach out to a wider set of people and engage them on the subject of climate conservation, an issue she feels needs immediate attention. Scroll down to read more about it.

Bhumi Pednekar is actively working with a highly-praised pan India advocacy campaign named Climate Warrior to raise awareness on environmental conservation and climate change. The Durgamati actor will be starting a series of chats on national radio to engage people on climate conservation.

Bhumi Pednekar to raise awareness through national radio shows

The Bala actor said, "It is important to have this important conversation about climate change out in the open. We are in a crisis and we just can't look away. We have to do whatever it takes to educate people about the need to protect the environment. We are running out of time and we cannot make our next generations vulnerable. I have vowed to use all my resources and my voice to bring as much awareness as possible.," ANI reported.

Bhumi believes the new journey needs partners who are like-minded and focused to save the planet. The actor added, "I'm proud to start my new campaign on India's only international radio network as it has incredible reach. I'm hoping through my shows on the radio I will be able to sensitize people more about the problem that's looming, engage with fellow climate warriors who are doing an amazing job at saving the planet and also bring together people with common goals so that they can collaborate and make a lot of difference," ANI reported.

Climate Warrior is a concerted social media initiative that Bhumi spearheads in order to highlight the work done by environmental activists and citizen groups across the nation. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Bhumi will next be seen in Raksha Bandhan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar. The actor has also committed for Badhaai Do and Bheed that also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Image: Facebook/@bbhumipednekar