Bhumi Pednekar To Share Nutrition Tips To Tackle Emotional Eating During Coronavirus

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, along with her nutritionist, will share health and nutrition tips to tackle emotional eating amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The actor said she wants to inspire people to eat healthy and stay fit during the lockdown.

"This lockdown, though extremely challenging for all of us because it has changed how we live life and exist, is also impacting our minds and that can throw off diet and nutrition in a big way. What we eat has a lot to do with how we feel - it's connected and it's mostly emotional. This will create health and fitness issues and I want to share with everyone my nutrition journey through COVID-19 and I hope that people will find this useful," the actor said in a statement.

Bhumi said to help as many people as possible, she will be doing a live chat with her nutritionist, Dr Siddhant. "I have ensured that I'm mobile, I have been working out, I'm on a nutrition-rich diet and I have not resorted to binge and junk eating. My nutritionist Dr. Siddhant is a genius and has a wealth of knowledge which has helped me shape my life.

"I want him to share his knowledge with as many people as possible because he has kept me going despite the lockdown challenges," she added.

On the work front, The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She has numerous projects in her kitty including Durgavati. She will also join the star cast of Dharma production's upcoming period drama Takht. The multi-starrer film will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh among others.

