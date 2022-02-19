Bhumi Pednekar To Speak At Harvard University On Contribution To Climate Change, Feminism

Apart from delivering impactful performances on the big screen, actor Bhumi Pednekar has also impressed her fans with her contribution to climate change. The actor is also commended for her profound role in redefining feminism in Indian cinema through her powerful roles in films like Badhaai Do, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and more. The actor was recently applauded for her film, Badhaai Do, for approaching the topic of LGBTQ+ sensitively.

After joining hands with the highly-praised pan India advocacy campaign named Climate Warrior, the actor has shown relentless efforts to raise awareness around climate change. Taking her humanitarian work a step further, the actor is now all set to speak at the prestigious Harvard University.

Bhumi Pednekar to speak at Harvard University

Taking to her Instagram on February 19, the 32-year-old actor announced the exciting news. She will reportedly be a part of the India Conference at Harvard 2022's Fireside Chat. The actor will be talking about her role and contribution to redefining feminism in Indian cinema as well as spreading awareness on Climate change. Expressing her excitement over the same, she wrote,

''CANNOT KEEP CALM that I’m going to be speaking to the students at the prestigious Harvard University about how I have, in my own little way, contributed towards redefining feminism through cinema and also on all the work that we have been doing behind the scene to raise awareness on climate change through #ClimateWarrior!!''

On the other hand, the official social media handle of India Conference at Harvard 2022 wholeheartedly welcomed the actor on the panel by writing, ''We're elated to have the talented Indian Actor @bhumipednekar join us for an intimate fireside chat on exploring the complex facets of womanhood and its various intersections with other markers of identity through cinema.''

Earlier, the actor had talked about the importance of raising awareness around climate change and its serious adverse effects on our ecosystem. She told ANI, ''It is important to have this important conversation about climate change out in the open. We are in a crisis and we just can't look away. We have to do whatever it takes to educate people about the need to protect the environment. We are running out of time and we cannot make our next generations vulnerable. I have vowed to use all my resources and my voice to bring as much awareness as possible."

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar