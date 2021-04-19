Bhumi Pednekar Turns ‘COVID Warrior,' Urges Fans To DM For Genuine Needs; See Post

After testing positive for COVID-19 on April 5, Bhumi Pednekar finally announced that she tested negative on April 18, 2021. On April 19, the actor took to Instagram and shared that she has turned into a "COVID Warrior". She alerted her fans that she has created a list of several resources to enable access to medical supply and asked them to help her with the same.

Bhumi Pednekar's turns COVID Warrior

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi penned a note that read, “#COVIDWARRIOR Dear All, As we move into the second wave of COVID-19 across India, I have created a highlight where I will be identifying resources to enable facilitation & access to medical supplies, plasma request and donors as the case may be”. Further, she asked her fans to support her by saying, "While I am trying my level best to verify the numbers/contacts which are shared with me on a rampant & daily basis, there might be some numbers which may turn out to be fake. In the event that you find any information here not helpful/fake, please do let me know & I will immediately remove the same.” She added, “This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead to us. Please be patient & don’t lose hope! We’re in this together. Love, Bhumi.”

Bhumi also shared another note asking her fans to get in touch with her when there is a genuine need. She said, “I request my followers to only DM me when there is a genuine need. Please give correct information about your requirements. Full name, age, city, hospital, blood group, co-morbidities (if any) and contact details. Please refrain from sending any random messages because the traffic is too much and I don’t want to miss out on any genuine call or help. Also, please inform me once your requirement is fulfilled. Love, Bhumi.” She simply captioned her post by writing, “#CovidWarrior” along with a white heart emoji.

About Bhumi Pednekar's health update

On April 18, Bhumi took to Instagram and announced that she had tested negative for COVID-19. She shared a selfie intensely looking towards the camera and in her caption, she wrote, “Am - but super +about life.” Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post below.

(Promo Image source: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram)

