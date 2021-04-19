Last Updated:

Bhumi Pednekar Turns ‘COVID Warrior,' Urges Fans To DM For Genuine Needs; See Post

After testing negative for coronavirus, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram account and asked her fans to DM her if they are in genuine need of medical supply.

Written By
Rhea Kriplani
In frame: Bhumi Pednekar, Source: Instagram

In frame: Bhumi Pednekar, Source: Instagram


After testing positive for COVID-19 on April 5, Bhumi Pednekar finally announced that she tested negative on April 18, 2021. On April 19, the actor took to Instagram and shared that she has turned into a "COVID Warrior". She alerted her fans that she has created a list of several resources to enable access to medical supply and asked them to help her with the same.

Bhumi Pednekar's turns COVID Warrior 

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi penned a note that read, “#COVIDWARRIOR Dear All, As we move into the second wave of COVID-19 across India, I have created a highlight where I will be identifying resources to enable facilitation & access to medical supplies, plasma request and donors as the case may be”. Further, she asked her fans to support her by saying, "While I am trying my level best to verify the numbers/contacts which are shared with me on a rampant & daily basis, there might be some numbers which may turn out to be fake. In the event that you find any information here not helpful/fake, please do let me know & I will immediately remove the same.” She added, “This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead to us. Please be patient & don’t lose hope! We’re in this together. Love, Bhumi.”

Bhumi also shared another note asking her fans to get in touch with her when there is a genuine need. She said, “I request my followers to only DM me when there is a genuine need. Please give correct information about your requirements. Full name, age, city, hospital, blood group, co-morbidities (if any) and contact details. Please refrain from sending any random messages because the traffic is too much and I don’t want to miss out on any genuine call or help. Also, please inform me once your requirement is fulfilled. Love, Bhumi.” She simply captioned her post by writing, “#CovidWarrior” along with a white heart emoji.

READ | World Health Day: Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, other celebs spread awareness

About Bhumi Pednekar's health update 

On April 18, Bhumi took to Instagram and announced that she had tested negative for COVID-19. She shared a selfie intensely looking towards the camera and in her caption, she wrote, “Am - but super +about life.” Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post below.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar is 'waiting' to come out of isolation; Shares glimpse of quarantine life

(Promo Image source: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT