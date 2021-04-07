Bhumi Pednekar Upset With 'brutality Towards Planet', Says 'this Is Our Only Home'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is a staunch supporter of environment conservation, recently took to her Instagram stories and spoke about the 'brutalities that have been shown to the planet and environment'. The actress who is a forerunner of the initiative 'Climate Warrior' penned a thought-provoking post where she spread awareness about polluting the environment and its adverse repercussions.

Bhumi Pednekar spreads environment awareness

The actress shared news about forest fires and wrote that this is one of the ways where people are reducing their chances of survival on the planet. The actress, who was disturbed and upset after reading such news, asked the people to think about the brutality they have been showing towards the planet and the environment. She further remarked sharply and wrote, "This is our only home. There is no planet B. Where will you all go after everything gets finished? Are you going to feed on plastic or drink chemicals for survival? Please think hard."

The actress, who was recently tested COVID positive and is quarantined at home, shared a glimpse of her habit that she adopted a while ago in order to prevent environment pollution. Bhumi informed that she now travels with her steel plate to restaurants, shooting sets as she believes in 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.' The actress who was shooting for her next film Mr. Lele with Vicky Kaushal had recently penned a post for her fans, well-wishers, and friends while thanking them for their speedy recovery wishes. The actress who has been receiving messages, love, and care after the diagnosis shared her health update and wrote that 'she spent the entire day sleeping and recovering from the illness. After Bhumi shared her diagnosis, her co-actor Vicky Kaushal also informed about testing positive for the virus and has isolated himself at home while adhering to all safety precautions.

(Image credit: Pixabay/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.