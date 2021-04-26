Bhumi Pednekar Urges Fans To Stay At Home, Says, 'Asli Desh Prem Dikhane Ka Time Ye Hai'

With a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar who was diagnosed with the virus a few weeks ago took to her social media accounts to share some insight into what she went through while she was tested positive and also asked her fans to stay at home and not get out of their houses unless necessary. She also spoke about the country's current condition with the lack of resources for treatment and asked her fans to take the right actions and decisions.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Bhumi in the caption noted, "Stay Home (prayer emoji) Asli desh prem dikhane ka time ye hai (prayer emoji)" which loosely translates to " this is the actual time to show your love for the country." The video starts with Bhumi introducing herself and sharing that she has a small message that she wishes to share with her fans today. She started by calling her fans smart who use various social media apps and watch the news and are well informed about the thing that is going on in our country. Talking about the pandemic, she said that the easiest thing that we as the citizens of the country can do in order to fight again the pandemic is stay at home and not go out for reasons like meeting with friends, going out to party, meeting relatives etc, and only get out if it is absolutely necessary. She also reminded her fans to wear a mask at all times as the virus though small can cause serious harm to us and our family members.

Talking about her own experience, she shared that even though her symptoms were mild they still affected her health in a huge way. She also talked about practising social distancing and also about how the frontline workers are working around the clock to fight the virus and there is a shortage of medical beds in the country. She signed off by saying, "If we as a community work together only then we can fight the virus so please please stay at home."

Netizens were quick to react to Bhumi Pednekar's latest informational video and thanked her for taking the initiative of sharing such an important message to the public. Fans called her a warrior and flooded her comment section with heart emojis sharing that they received her message loud and clear and they will follow the rules. Take a look.

This is not the first time that Bhumi has created a video related to Covid-19 and the steps that the citizens can take to curb the active chain of cases at an all-time high in the country. Prior to this, Bhumi had shared a video asking for people to come forward and donate their plasma for medical purposes. A few days before, Bhumi had shared another video in which she asked her Delhi fans to stay at home after the government announced a strict lockdown in the capital city.

Other than this, Bhumi is an environmentalist and is very vocal about climate change. The actor is a climate warrior and often shares awareness videos and various initiatives taken by her fellow climate warriors on her Instagram account.

