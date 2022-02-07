Bhumi Pednekar is leaving no stone unturned in flaunting her amazing outfits as she promotes her upcoming comedy-drama Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actor recently wore a stunning ivory saree filled with special motifs in different languages, spreading the message of love. Reportedly, the decorated motifs mean 'love' in different languages.

The gorgeous net saree is by the luxury designer label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and the Badhaai Do actor exuded elegance in every possible way wearing the same.

Bhumi Pednekar exudes charm in ivory saree for Badhaai Do promotions

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, February 7, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor posed in a trail of pictures donning the ensemble, with red motifs all over it. The saree had a tassel detailing in the borders, with Bhumi painting it up with a similar coloured blouse. She kept her accessories minimal and wore a piece of statement bracelet and earrings. Her smokey eye makeup paired with a nude lip shade complemented the outfit perfectly. In the caption, she wrote, "प्यार, इश्क़ और मोहब्बत". Take a look.

Bhumi will play the role of a Sumi, a lesbian physical education teacher, who gets into a marriage of convenience with Rajkummar Rao's Shardul Thakur. In a conversation with ANI, Bhumi spoke about what compelled her to be a part of the project. Commenting on which, she stated, ''I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India".

Expressing excitement ahead of the film's release, she added, "As a human being, I’m drawn to subjects that can lead to a positive impact on people and be a catalyst for social good. I hope Badhaai Do does just the same. I can’t wait for people to watch this film because it is truly, truly endearing."

More about Badhaai Do

The film comes as the spiritual sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Gajraj Rao starrer film Badhaai Ho. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Loveleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey among others in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit theatres on February 11.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BHUMIPEDNEKAR)