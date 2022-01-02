Bhumi Pednekar Welcomes 2022 With Friends, Post 'fun-filled' Pics; See

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to feature in Anubhav Shukla's upcoming social drama titled Bheed, starring Rajkumar Rao in the lead role. Several Bollywood actors, including Bhumi jetted off to a New Year vacation to celebrate with her friends. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor shared some glimpses of her getaway on social media.

Bhumi Pednekar welcomes 2022 with friends

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared some snapshots in which she could be seen enjoying her vacation in the laps of nature. The pictures reflected that Bhumi had a great gala time with her friends. The actor was also accompanied by her sister, Samiksha Pednekar. In one of the pictures, Bhumi could be seen posing with her group. The actor looked stunning as she wore an all-black ensemble. She captioned the picture, "2022 is going to be a great year" and dropped a red emoji.

Apart from that, the actor also posted some snaps on her Instagram story. The first post is a repost from her friend Dhruv Arora's story in which all the friends posed infront of a Gurudwara. In the other, she uploaded a view from her current vacation, captioning it, "Book 2022 Page 2 of 365".

Bhumi to be next seen in Bheed

On the work front, Bhumi will be next seen in Anubhav Shukla's Bheed. The film will also star Rajkummar Rao. As per a report by PTI, the actor joined Anubhav Shukla's team in October. Bhumi also opened up about her decision to work with the director. She said, "He shares my value system in believing that movies have the power to shift mindsets. As artists, the responsibility of telling such stories lies with us. Same goes for Bhushan Kumar who allows his writers, directors and actors to be gutsy, giving them the confidence like being the inspired producer he is. This is a crackling subject and I can’t wait to get on to the journey of this film''. Bheed director Anubhav Shukla was also delighted to have the actor on board as he stated, ''That’s the quality this character needs to have. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast."

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar