Bhumi Pednekar Works Out In 'isolation' In 'messy Room' Post 'Badhaai Do' Wrap; Watch

Bhumi Pednekar posted a video of herself working out in her room on March 16, 2021, just after she had wrapped up the shoot for her film with Rajkummar Rao, Badhaai Do, the sequel to Badhaai Ho. In her caption, she said that she was self-isolating in her house after the schedule wrap for the film had come about and was already preparing for the next movie on which she would start shooting soon. She also complained about her messy room where she is seen working out. Through her hashtags, she wished farewell to her character of Sumi as she started preparing for her next role.

Bhumi Pednekar's 'post shoot' workout

The video which is a minute and forty-five seconds long starts with Bhumi dancing a little in what looks like a kind of warm-up before she moves into the heavier part of the workout. The next we see her lifting weights of all kinds and she seems to be fixating on core strengthening. She can be seen performing about ten reps of each move which has been put in fast-forward mode. After the various weights, Bhumi Pednekar transitions into skipping which she does very efficiently and the video ends with that.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram was filled with likes and comments from her fans and followers who were very impressed to see her workout. Emojis of hearts and fire seemed to be the general theme of the comments but it did not end there. One fan called Bhumi 'a super girl' and lauded her for her flexibility. Another fan expressed her love and admiration for Bhumi. The general consensus seemed to be that everyone was in awe of how well she was working out alone.

On the work front, she has her plate full of projects. Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming movies include Badhaai Do that will be directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, and Takht that will be a multi-starrer film. She was last seen in the horror film Durgamati which released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

