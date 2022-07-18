Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma & More Send Warm Wishes

Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar is known for her versatile acting and off-beat choice of films. The actor began her journey in showbiz with the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and has starred in various blockbuster movies to date. The actor, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, celebrates her 33rd birthday today, July 18.

While her fans have been showering her with love since midnight, her film industry friends including Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and more sent her warm wishes.

Anushka Sharma never fails to send warm birthday wishes to her friends in the film industry. On Bhumi Pednekar's special day, the Chakda Xpress star shared a picture of the former and penned, "Happy birthday Bhumi! Wishing you love and light always."

Akshay Kumar also penned a sweet note for his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star on her birthday. The actor shared two pictures from their upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. While one of them featured an intense scene, the other one was a behind-the-scenes picture that saw the two of them sharing smiles.

In the caption, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Action vs Cut, may your graph as an actor keep growing by leaps and bounds. Wishing you the best of health and abundance of wealth, happy birthday @bhumipednekar."

Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and more pen sweet notes for Bhumi

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, shares a close friendship with Bhumi Pednekar. The two will share the screen space in their upcoming film Lady Killer.

On Bhumi Pednekar's birthday, Arjun Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Serial Killer and wrote, "Happy birthday babe. Ur gonna have me scaring on set whenever u dose off for the next 3 months...Till then Enjoy the vibe in London," he added. In her reply to Arjun Kapoor, the Bala star wrote, "Am sure you will cause you're a Villain."

The actor's Badhaai Do co-star Rajkummar Rao also shared a cute BTS picture from the film's shooting. In his Instagram story, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Happy birthday my phenomenal friend. Keep shining and keep rising." Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor also sent warm birthday wishes to the actor via Instagram.

