Bhumi Pednekar's Journey From An Adorable Kid To Talented Actor | See Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar has come a long way from being an assistant director to playing the lead role in various movies. She made her debut with the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha in the year 2015 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She went on to bag Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She further went on to feature in movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Sonchiriya (2019), Bala (2019), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). The actor has time and again gone down memory lane and shared pictures from her childhood with her fans. Let us have a look at Bhumi Pednekar's journey from the adorable kid to the talented actress that she is today.

On the occasion of Children's Day, the actor took to her Instagram to share pictures from her childhood. In the pictures, she was seen dressed up in traditional attire. She wrote a note in the caption stating that she was a "heroine" since childhood. It read, "Because Bachpan se heroine #HappyChildrensDay. Thank you mummy and papa for letting the drama queen in me live and for nurturing it P.s please don’t miss the wig in the last picture". Check out the picture.

Earlier, she also shared a picture from the first day of school. In the picture, the toddler version of the actor was dressed up in school uniform. She was seen with a boy-cut and a white hairband. In the caption, she mentioned the name of the school as Arya Mandir. Check out the adorable picture.

For her debut movie, Bhumi went on to gain weight for the role of an overweight character. The movie was critically appreciated and was a kickstart to the actor's career. It was directed by Sharat Katariya.

Throughout her career, Bhumi Pednekar has played various roles. From playing the role of an overweight woman to a villager to playing the role of a wife, she has done it all. The actor has also entered the OTT platform with her movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare alongside Konkana Sen Sharma. She will be next seen in the sequel of Badhaai Ho, which is titled Badhaai Do. She will also be seen in the historical war period film Takht.

