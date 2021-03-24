Bhumi Pednekar's Loving Note For Her Father: 'We Feel Your Presence In Everything We Do'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a photo of her late father on her Instagram handle, on the ten-year anniversary of his death. Bhumi Pednekar's father Satish Pednekar passed away due to oral cancer on March 24, 2011. Bhumi shared a heartfelt note for her dad on the anniversary of his death, talking about the "void" he left when he passed, as the actress was very close to him. However, she also spoke about how they were lucky to have the years they did with him.

Bhumi shared the heartfelt post with the caption, "Satish Motiram Pednekar Forever Papa ...10 years ago we lost you and yet we feel your presence in everything we do. I see you in samu and I hear you in everything that mom has to say. I see you when I talk, when I crack a joke or have my few moments of wisdom". Bhumi spoke about her memories with her departed father saying, "You’ve left a void that nothing can fill, yet we feel so lucky have had the years we had with you. A life full of memories and teachings that have made us who we are.... #PednekarGirls #SatishPednekar #daddysgirl". Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post

The latest post about Bhumi Pednekar's father's ten-year death anniversary prompted a number of responses from fans and celebrities alike. Celebrities like Ruchika Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Patralekha, Huma Qureshi and others left heart emojis in the comments section for the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress. Many of Bhumi's fans also commented on the photo asking her to stay strong saying, "more power to you". Some of her fans also commented in solidarity with the actress empathizing with her and telling her that her father would be proud of her. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Bhumi's mother Sumitra also shared a photo on Instagram for the tenth death anniversary of her husband. Sumitra shared the post saying, "Love you forever my Satish 10 years ago we lost you my love but you are alive in all of us. Om Shanti". The post was reshared by actress Bhumi Pednekar in her Instagram story. Take a look at the post and the reshare below.

