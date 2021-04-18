Bhumi Pednekar's Makeup Tutorials To Try On Amid The Lockdown; Watch Videos

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is a makeup enthusiast and her Instagram handle is proof of the same. She is often seen trying out a variety of looks herself and often shares it on her Instagram handle. Here is a list of a few of her looks which she has shared with her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Bhumi Pednekar's makeup tutorial videos

On November 13, 2020, Bhumi Pednekar had shared a look which she had created specifically for the occasion of Diwali. Bhumi Pednekar’s video on Instagram documented step-by-step what she did to achieve the look at the very end. The two-minute-long video has no speech and is recorded in fast-forward motion. She captioned her video by saying, “Let’s play dress-up”. She further used the hashtags, "#Bbeauty #JustForFun #Goodnight #instagood”.

In the next makeup tutorial, she started her makeup by priming her skin and then heading directly to her eyelids, where she used a liquid concealer and blended in subdued shades of eyeshadow. Bhumi Pednekar then started to outline her outer and inner eye with her eyeliner for a cat-eye look. She finished off her look by drawing stars on her brow ridge with her liquid liner. Her face is brightened, and she ends with a peachy lip colour.

The actress flaunted a bronzed face, brown eyes, and shimmery lips look in another Instagram post. To get the look, start by moisturising the face and adding makeup, then blending it in with an applicator. Apply concealer to the high points and use a sponge to blend it in. Finish with a spritz of face water. Then, over the lid, prime the eyes and add a shadow shade that is closest to the surface.

Apply bronze shadow to the outer lash line and below the lash line. Blend a deeper brown tone into the crease over the lower lash line. Apply a narrow flick of black shadow to the outer corners of the eyes to produce a smoked-out look. Curl the lashes with an eyelash curler and apply mascara on both the upper and lower lashes. Fill in the brows with a brow product to flaunt the perfect bronzed look.

The actor recently shared a video which she captioned, "#FromMyMessyRoom". Bhumi begins the video by flawlessly adding foundation and concealer under her eyes. She then uses her fingertips to blend some blush onto the apples of her cheeks. She then applies a light eye shadow to her eyelids and blends it in with her fingertips. She then applies the items uniformly to her face with a big brush. She then coats her lashes with mascara and her lips with a gloss.

During Halloween, one of Bhumi Peddnekar's videos also saw her creating a look to fit the season. She can be seen drawing with a brown pencil on her face to create the design she desires. All of the brown lines are then traced over with a little bit of gold. She completed the look by drawing cobwebs in white.