Bhumi Pednekar's Memes On The Internet That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone | See Here

Bhumi Pednekar is riding high on success, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to hit the right chords with the audience and critics. Be it her controversial character in Bala or her bold statements during interviews, Bhumi Pednekar has time and again inspired netizens to create memes on her. Bhumi Pednekar has managed to provide her fans with meme-worthy content with her movies and social media posts. Speaking of which, here are a few memes based on Bhumi Pednekar that have stormed the internet.

Bhumi Pednekar memefest

pic 1) When a FIR is registered in India



pic2 ) when the justice comes#SaandhKiAankh #SaandKiAankhTrailer pic.twitter.com/pcutPYcnC4 — Bran Stark (@Pradhaan_Mantri) September 23, 2019

Pic 1 : When doctors started studying

Pic 2 : When they Graduate. pic.twitter.com/FZpXxdnvRK — Thoda sa funny🇮🇳 (@Shivam_mishra21) September 23, 2019

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Durgavati is an upcoming Indian horror thriller entertainer, which is directed by G. Ashok. The film is a remake of the director's 2018 Telugu blockbuster flick, Bhaagamathie. As per reports, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the character of an IAS officer, which was also played by Anushka Shetty in the original version. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment. Announced in November 2019, the makers have also roped in actor Mahie Gill to play a vital part in the film. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Twinkle Khanna's cousin, Karan Kapadia.

