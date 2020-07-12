Last Updated:

Bhumi Pednekar's Outfit To Take Inspiration From For Your Ideal Post-quarantine Look

Along with being a great and versatile actor, Bhumi Pednekar has also become a fashionista. Here are five of her outfits that could become your ideal looks.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar entered the Bollywood industry with Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, and hasn’t looked back since. Having been starred in critically acclaimed movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sandh Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, and more, Bhumi Pednekar has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry.

Along with being a great and versatile actor, Bhumi Pednekar has also become a fashionista. Here are five Bhumi Pednekar dresses that you could take inspiration from for your ideal post-quarantine outfit-

Bhumi Pednekar’s outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bhumi Pednekar is seen wearing a grey colour two-piece suite. She has worn a black colour tube cropped top and high-waist grey colour checkered pants. Bhumi has worn a cropped blazer of the same make and colour as the pants. She has worn black colour flat shoes with multi-coloured designs on it. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Bhumi Pednekar has applied nude shade makeup. This can be your ideal post-quarantine semi-formal look.

Bhumi Pednekar is seen wearing a black colour two-piece set. She has worn a black colour deep V neck and sleeveless bralette with a high-waist black colour straight full-length skirt with a thigh-high cut. She has worn black heels and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. Bhumi Pednekar has applied nude shade makeup. This can be your ideal post-quarantine evening outing look.

Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing in a white shirt with full-length balloon sleeves tucked inside a high-waist blue colour thigh length skirt. Her skirt has black colour embroidery all over it. She has worn white colour heels and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. Bhumi Pednekar has applied nude shade makeup. This can be your ideal post-quarantine formal look.

Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing in an Indo-Western black colour maxi-dress. She has worn a black colour maxi dress with three-fourth sleeves and an uneven length. She has worn black colour bangles, silver earrings, and golden and transparent heels. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Bhumi Pednekar has applied nude shade makeup. This can be your ideal post-quarantine Indo-Western look.

Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing in a white colour skin-fit mini-dress. Her dress has a deep V neck cut and half sleeves. Bhumi Pednekar has worn silver colour heels and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Bhumi Pednekar has applied nude shade makeup. This can be your ideal post-quarantine party look.   

 

 

