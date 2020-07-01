Bhumi Pednekar's 'TEPK' & Other Movies That Won Best Feature Film Award

Bhumi Pednekar made her first-ever acting debut in the year 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha as an overweight bride. Bhumi Pednekar is known for her unique role selection and unusual storylines in her films. The actor won Filmfare Award for her first film itself. Having said that, let us take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's movies that won the Best Feature Film Award.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a comedy-drama flick dealing with a common social issue experienced in India. The film features Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey and Divyendu Sharma in supporting roles. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was awarded as Best Feature Film at Matri Shree Media Awards.

This film is a sarcastic comedy in support of governmental campaigns to improve hygiene conditions in India, with an importance on the elimination of open excretion, especially in rural areas. TEPK showcases India's toilet problem, which is caused by their cultural and religious sentiments. The film was a commercial success, becoming Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film all time.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is Bhumi Pednekar's debut film. The romantic comedy-drama was internationally released as My Big Fat Bride. Penned and helmed by Sharat Katariya, Dum Laga Ke Haisha features Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles. Released on February 27, 2015, the film received excellent critical acclamation.

According to Box Office India, Dum Laga Ke Haisha grossed over ₹42 crores. The film also celebrated 50 days of its theatrical run on April 16, 2015. At the 63rd National Film Awards, the Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer won Best Feature Film in Hindi.

What's Next For Bhumi Pednekar?

The Lust Stories actor was last seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. For her next, Bhumi Pednekar will be again seen working with Akshay Kumar in Durgavati. The film is a horror-thriller by G. Ashok. She also is a part of Karan Johar's periodic drama Takht. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor will also be sharing screen space with Konkana Sen Sharma in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

