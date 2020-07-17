Bhumi Pednekar Comes Out In Support Of Rhea Chakraborty; Hits Back At 'horrible' Troll

On Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar came forward in support of Rhea Chakraborty, after the latter exposed a troll, who threatened her with rape and murder. Bhumi Pednekar not only supported her but also agreed with her that the authorities need to look into the matter as the troll is 'horrible'. Bhumi Pednekar's reply in the comments section of Rhea's post read, "This is horrible...the authorities have to take this seriously..be strong rhea (sic)"

Bhumi extends support to Rhea

READ | Bhumi Pednekar With Kartik Aaryan Or Akshay Kumar: Who Makes A Better Pair?

Rhea Chakraborty threatened

On July 16, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle outing a troll’s identity and calling the person out over heinous trolling. Rhea posted a screenshot of a message where a certain user had sent her abusive message with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor penned down a note slamming the trolls and asked cyber crime cell to look into the matter.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar Or Amanda Caroline Cronin: Who Wore The Feathered Red Gown Better?

In the caption, Rhea Chakraborty said that she has been called a gold digger, a murderer and has been shamed for her relationships after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Rhea further said that despite all the abuses and harassment, she has kept quiet. She exclaimed that her silence, however, does not give anyone the right to threaten her with sexual violence - as the troll had.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar And Konkona's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' To Come On Netflix

Tagging the netizen, Rhea Chakraborty asked if she realised the seriousness of what she has said to the actor in her messages. Rhea further wrote that the threats sent to her about the most heinous things constitute crimes. The actor further said that no one should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. She further tagged cybercrime India’s handles and requested them to take necessary actions. She wrote, “Enough is enough”.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death:

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14th. His demise gave way to open discussion of mental health and depression and later, topics like nepotism came under the spotlight again. Rhea Chakraborty has been pulled in by a certain section due to her closeness with Sushant Singh Rajput and has been questioned by the Mumbai Police. She kept silent on Rajput's death for a full month before posting about him and her loss, and the second post on the horrific trolling.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Aced Small-town Girl Character?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.