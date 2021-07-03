Bhushan Kumar Announces Saroj Khan Biopic On Legendary Choreographer's Death Anniversary

On July 3 last year, Bollywood was left heartbroken with the unfortunate demise of legendary dancer and ace choreographer Saroj Khan who passed away at the age of 71. Known for her work in Kalank, Veer-Zaara, and Swades, the late choreographer worked with several notable actors throughout the generations in her career spanning over 50 years. To pay a tribute to her contribution to the Indian cinema, on Saroj Khan's first death anniversary, T-Series has announced a biopic on her life.

Bhushan Kumar to produce Saroj Khan's biopic

Taking to their official Instagram handle, T-Series has announced a biopic on the life of the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. Head of T-Series Bhushan Kumar has acquired the rights from the late artist's kids Raju Khan, Sukaina Khan, and daughters of Hina Khan. They wrote, 'We're glad to announce that we've acquired the rights to the legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan's life story'. Fans were also asked to watch out the space for further details.

Netizens react to Bhushan Kumar's announcement

A plethora of love and support poured in from the fans who were ecstatic to hear about Saroj Khan's biopic. Amidst the heart emojis and praises for the beloved artist from the fans, some netizens voiced out their suggestions for the actress befitting to play the role of the late choreographer. One fan believed Mardaani actress Rani Mukerji would be apt to play the role while several fans wrote that Madhuri Dixit would the best to play her role.

Pic Credit: T-Series' IG

Bhushan Kumar 'Saroj Khan revolutionized the choreography scene'

While talking to ANI, the head of T-Series was all praises for the late choreographer as he stated that she 'revolutionized the choreography scene in Bollywood'. Starting her career at the age of 3, Kumar recalled visiting sets with his father and witnessing Saroj Khan 'bringing life to the songs'. Lastly, he thanked her kids for their permission to produce the movie and stated that further details regarding the movie were kept under wrap.

A look at Saroj Khan's professional career

Starting her career at the age of 3, Saroj Khan had already become an assistant choreographer at the age of 12. The National award-winning artist worked with actresses such as Madhuri Dixit, and Sridevi. Some of the most iconic songs choreographed by her are 'Choli Ke Peechay Kya hai', and 'Ek Do Teen'. Her last known work was in Abhishek Verman's Kalank choreographing Madhuri Dixit.

IMAGE- BHUSHAN KUMAR & SAROJ KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.