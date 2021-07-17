Bhushan Kumar Case: FIR Filed Against Model, Politician Mallikarjun Pujari For Extortion

The Mumbai Police on Friday booked a local political leader of the Thane district, Mallikarjun Pujari, and a female model for extortion after renowned music company T-series lodged a complaint. Mallikarjun Pujari, as per reports, had teamed up with a female model, who has done a cameo in a film, to extort money from the company chief from Bhushan Kumar. The development comes after an FIR against Bhushan Kumar was lodged by the police on Thursday following a complaint filed by the model.

T-Series, in a statement, had quashed the allegations thereafter. It said," The woman in June started approaching the T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice, demanding a huge sum of money as extortion amount."

In line with the statement, it has now come to light that Mallikarjun Pujari had teamed up with the model to extort money from Bhushan Kumar. Mallikarjun Pujari had approached Kumar in June 2021 and demanded extortion money and threatened that if the money is not paid to him, the model will file a false complaint against him for sexual harassment.

As per reports, he then went on to meet Krishan Kumar in a hotel on July 5, 2021, where he reiterated his threat that the model will file a police case against Bhushan Kumar. He showed WhatsApp messages which were neither from the number belonging to Bhushan Kumar nor from any other member of the T-Series team and demanded a huge sum of money. Krishan Kumar, however, in the meeting made it clear that neither T-Series nor its head Bhushan Kumar will cow down to such fraudulent extortion demands and came back.

Thereafter on 15th July 2021, the model at the behest of Pujari, filed a complaint of rape charges against Bhushan Kumar in DN Nagar police station.

