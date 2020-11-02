Bhuvan Bam Tests COVID-19 Positive After 'kharaab Tabiyat' Recently; Gives 4-point Advice

India has been the second-most affected country in the world for COVID-19, and some of the over 75 lakh cases included prominent names like Home Minister Amit Shah, megastar Amitabh Bachchan. A prominent name in the world of YouTube, Bhuvan Bam, has now tested positive for the disease. The YouTuber shared that he tested himself after recent ill-health when he realised and urged his followers to take all precautions.

Bhuvan Bam tests COVID-19 positive

Bhuvan Bam took to his Instagram stories to write that in the last few days, ‘tabiyat kharaab chal rahi hai.’

In another post, he urged his followers to not take the virus lightly, and added the three crucial steps that has become the mantra for COVID-19 prevention, to wear masks, maintain social distance and sanitisation.

Bhuvan also wrote, “Sab thik raha toh mil jaunga yahin pe.” (If everything goes well, you will find me here.’

Fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani was among those to convey his best wishes for a speedy recovery. He wrote that he felt saddened upon hearing the news, and that many of his close ones had also tested positive. Urging the ‘sher’ to come back strongly, Ashish wrote that he and his fans will pray for Bhuvan.

Jab se news aayi hai dil tut sa gaya hai

Aur bhi kaafi close log positive test hue hai@Bhuvan_Bam meri jaan get well soon

Me and my entire team plus acvians will pray for you bro

LOVE YOU.

Sher hai tu jaldi theek

Ho jaegaðŸ™ŒðŸ»ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/E3biw2VUJS — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 1, 2020

Bhuvan Bam’s noble initiative

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhuvan Bam had dedicated a special episode for the workers who had been affected due to the pandemic. He had even donated his earnings from the Titu Talks episode, which amounted to Rs 5.20 lakh, in providing food and other essentials to those hit by the pandemic.

The episode was released 30 days ago and generated â‚¹5,20,000 — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 26, 2020

