Bidita Bag On Boom Of OTT During Pandemic: 'It Is Giving Work, Money & Visibility'

After the release of her upcoming film, Fauji Calling, actor Bidita Bag will return to Lucknow later this month to begin the shoot of the second season of her web show Bhaukaal. Now, during a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor candidly spoke about the boom of OTT and how it has drastically affected her career graph. While doing so, Bidita also explains her special connection with the city of Lucknow.

During the interaction, Bidita said that now no one can complain about having good enough work for actors. According to her, earlier, actors wouldn’t get ‘sufficient world’ and the roles that many were approached for were ‘repetitive’. However, this changed amidst the pandemic phase due to the boost of the OTT platform. Bidita claims that today, actors are getting ‘work, money and visibility’ as well.

Further on Bidita went on to speak about the OTT shows she were a part of during the pandemic period. As per her, genres like crime-based and bold content saw a bloom. Explaining her roles as Nazneen in Bhaukaal, a psychopath in Abhay 2 and a western avatar in The Missing Stone, the actor said that she is getting to play more women-centric characters which did not happen earlier.

ALSO READ| Bidita Bag Turns Singer, Shows Gratitude To Farmers In India With Tunes Of 'Jingle Bells'

Talking about the same, she explained that she will soon be seen portraying yet another strong role in Fauji Calling opposite Sharman Joshi. Bidita added that she is playing a different character in the film as compared to what she has done before. The actor is eagerly waiting for its theatrical release.

ALSO READ| 'Fauji Calling' Trailer Releases, Shows Sacrifices Of The Families' Of The Uniformed Men

On the professional front, she was seen in The Missing Stone, Abhay 2 and is currently filming another web show in Pune. Bidita refrained from dwelling in the details of her future project. However, she seemed delighted about visiting Lucknow once again. For the unversed, the actor has previously shot her film Babhumoshai Bandookbaz also in the city and hence she feels that there is a ‘special connection’ which keeps her calling back to Lucknow for work.

ALSO READ| Rajnath Singh Launches Sharman Joshi's 'Fauji Calling' Trailer; Javadekar Wishes Team

She further added that Chikankari work is one of her favourites and her wardrobe is filled with Lakhnavi dressed. Bidita also joked about buying a new house in the city as it has become her second home. Fauji Calling is all set to hit the theatres on March 12, 2021.

ALSO READ| Sharman Joshi And Ranjha Vikram Singh Starrer Fauji Calling’s Poster Revealed; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.