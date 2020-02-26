BIFFes 2020 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, And Everything Else You Need To Know

The 12th Bengaluru International Film Festival will be taking place from February 26 to March 04, 2020. The festival is expected to screen over 200 films in 50 languages, spanning across four different venues. Whilst speaking to a news daily, the representatives of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce had stated that the seven-day festival will feature a wide range of 14 different genres.

BIFFes schedule 2020

The 12th edition of the Bengaluru International film festival will be held across four locations in Bengaluru and will feature a wide range of genres of films. After its inauguration ceremony on February 26, 2020, films will start screening from the next day i.e. February 27, 2020.

The Bengaluru International film festival is also expected to pull in over 1000 cinephiles and delegates from across the world. The addresses for the screening venues of BIFFes 2020 are listed below -

Venues for Bengaluru International Film festival 2020

PVR Cinemas, Orion Mall, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru - 560055

Navrang Theatre, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru - 560021

Dr Raj Bhavan, Artists Association, Chamrajpete, Bengaluru - 560018

Suchitra Film Society, Banashankari 2nd stage, Bengaluru - 560070

Besides this, the seventh day of the festival will conclude by awarding the best films in specific categories. Categories include Best Indian film in competition, Best Kannada film competition, and Best Film in the popular entertainment along with Best Asian film. But, only 30 per cent of the seats for the film festival will be available to purchase online. Besides that, all tickets will be on a first come first serve basis.

Image courtesy - official Bengaluru international film festival Instagram

