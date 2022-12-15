Big B Inaugurates 28th Kolkata International Film Festival

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday inaugurated the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Big B's actor-wife Jaya Bachchan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, former India cricket skipper Sourav Ganguly, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, among others, were present on the occasion at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

An exhibition on the 80-year-old legendary actor's life and works will be showcased during the film festival, with the inaugural movie being 'Abhimaan'.

A total of 183 movies will be screened in 10 theatres across the city from December 16-22.