Big B Lauds Classmate's Grandson For Win In International Skeet Shooting Competition

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to congratulate his classmate's grandson on his win in international skeet shooting competition

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to congratulate his classmate's grandson on his victory in international skeet shooting. The actor has studied at Sherwood College, Nainital, an erstwhile all-boys boarding school. 

Have a look at his tweets: 

 

Read | IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth And Amitabh Share A Warm Hug On Stage; Check Pics

The actor has always spoken fondly of his alma mater and has often been actively involved in updating himself with stories from there. In the tweet, however, the veteran actor mistook the skeet shooting champion Angad as his classmate's son. Amitabh Bachchan then posted another tweet correcting his previous one and clarifying that Angad is the grandson of his classmate Baj.

Read | IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Rajinikanth As Both Win Big At The Milestone Event

Take a look:

Read | IFFI 2019 Pays Homage To 13 Film Legends Whose Films Will Stand The Test Of Time

The legendary actor at IFFI

The veteran actor had been advised rest for a while due to ill-health. However, he continues to remain active on social media through his tweets. The legendary actor was also seen earlier this week at the inauguration ceremony of the Indian Panorama segment of the 50th International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa. Amitabh Bachchan, who is also the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year, spoke about his views on cinema stating that it is a universal medium, one that is beyond language and other limiting factors that continue to bind our social and moral lives. He added that there are very few mediums left in this rapidly disintegrating world that can claim such integration.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Pic Of Him Holding A Baby Makes Netizens Ask 'who?'

 

 

