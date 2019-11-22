Big B Lauds Classmate's Grandson For Win In International Skeet Shooting Competition

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to congratulate his classmate's grandson on his victory in international skeet shooting. The actor has studied at Sherwood College, Nainital, an erstwhile all-boys boarding school.

Have a look at his tweets:

T 3556 - Dearest class mate Baj, Sukhpal Singh Bajwa, from Sherwood College , Nainital, class of 1958 .. his Son Angad excels in skeet shooting .. World Champions and qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympiad .. so proud Baj, and such glory for INDIA ..🙏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/p2YvwGdqj0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 22, 2019

Angad won the Asian shooting Championships in Skeet with a Gold Medal - 2 years in a row.

2018 - Gold Medal with a World Record

2019 - Gold Medal with a Olympic Quota For Tokyo 2020 https://t.co/A1Etw8JZxT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 22, 2019

The actor has always spoken fondly of his alma mater and has often been actively involved in updating himself with stories from there. In the tweet, however, the veteran actor mistook the skeet shooting champion Angad as his classmate's son. Amitabh Bachchan then posted another tweet correcting his previous one and clarifying that Angad is the grandson of his classmate Baj.

Take a look:

T 3556 - CORRECTION : My friend and classmate Baj .. its his Grandson ANGAD not Son .. as earlier posted

even better .. !! 🤣👏🤣👏🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 22, 2019

The legendary actor at IFFI

The veteran actor had been advised rest for a while due to ill-health. However, he continues to remain active on social media through his tweets. The legendary actor was also seen earlier this week at the inauguration ceremony of the Indian Panorama segment of the 50th International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa. Amitabh Bachchan, who is also the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year, spoke about his views on cinema stating that it is a universal medium, one that is beyond language and other limiting factors that continue to bind our social and moral lives. He added that there are very few mediums left in this rapidly disintegrating world that can claim such integration.

