Big B Turns 79: Abhishek Bachchan Shares Adorable Birthday Video For His 'hero & Idol'

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan seemingly share a very strong bond. The father-son duo often spends time together and also address each other as buddies. As Amitabh Bachchan turned 79 on Monday, Abhishek Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to his idol, friend and father.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartfelt video for Big B. The video had a plethora of photos of the veteran actor. It was a sneak peek into his decades-long acting career. From his blockbuster movies to shows, the video gave glimpses of the legendary actor's iconic works.

In the video, Abhishek Bachchan described Big B as "A great actor, the perfect role model, a great mentor, but most importantly, the best father." He further wrote, "Happy birthday Dad." In the caption, the Dhoom actor wrote, "My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday, Dad. Love you." Several Bollywood celebrities reacted to the video and showered the father-son duo with love. They also wished Amitabh Bachchan on his special day. Esha Deol wrote, "He is awesome. Happy birthday Amit uncle," while Genelia D'Souza commented, "Happy Birthday Amitji… We will always always be in awe of you." Sikandar Kher, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Chitrangada and several other celebs showered him with love.

Amitabh Bachchan calls Abhishek his friend

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have often revealed they consider each other as friends. Ahead of the release of Abhishek's The Big Bull, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo with his son to wish him luck. Sharing the picture, Big B wrote, "When your Son starts wearing your shoes .. and tells you which path to take .. he is no longer your Son .. he becomes your friend." He further wished Abhishek and wrote, "All the best buddy .. remember .. WHTCTW."

In the past few weeks, Abhishek Bachchan was travelling with Aishwarya Rai and their daughter, Aaradhya. The three at first went to Paris for Aishwarya's fashion show. They then went to Dubai. Reportedly, the three recently returned to India for Amitabh Bachchan's birthday as they were spotted at the airport.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the show KBC 13. The actor has several films in his pipeline - Project K, Brahmastra, The Inter, Mayday and Goodbye.

Image: Instagram/@bachchan