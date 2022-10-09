'Big Man X Bad Man': Ranveer Singh Dances With NBA Star Shaquille O'Neal On 'Khalibali'

Last Updated:

After turning dance coach for NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ranveer Singh has shared a video of him dancing to 'Khalibali' with Shaquille O'Neal.

After turning dance coach for NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ranveer Singh has shared a video of him dancing to Khalibali with basketball champ Shaquille O'Neal.

The actor unleashed his goofy side with Shaquille, who matches his steps as they did the Khalibali signature step. Treating netizens to the amazing crossover of the 'Big Man and Bad Man', Ranveer called the NBA star 'Shaq-a-bibi'. 

His post received shootouts from several celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Badshah as well as British adventurer Bear Grylls. For the unversed, Ranveer was announced as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India in 2021. He is currently in Abu Dhabi for the championship. 

Ranveer Singh dances with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal on Khalibali

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the Gully Boy star dropped the clip of the duo grooving to the Bollywood track and wrote, "Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq." Take a look. 

Reacting to his post, actor Varun Dhawan wrote, "The shaq attack," while Vishal Dadlani mentioned, "Hahahahahahahahaha, MASSIVE! Literally!" Chitrangada Singh too commented on the post, writing, "Hooopin' it!!" 

This comes just a day after Ranveer treated fans with his and Giannis Antetokounmpo's dance video on Tattad Tattad. Dropping a video of him teaching Giannis Antetokounmpo the signature moves of Ram Leela's hit song, Ranveer mentioned, "The Greek Freak getting his Tattad Tattad on! @giannis_an34." 

Last seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer is now gearing up for the release of  Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. It will come out this year on Christmas. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and more in the pipeline. 

