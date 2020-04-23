Big Poppa's Viral Images On Twitter Reach Celebrities Like GOT's Maise Williams

The now-viral Rashida Ellis is a 38-year-old costume designer who lives in Atlanta. Currently, she has managed to keep herself busy by making clothes to sell online. She usually makes clothes for TV series and movies, but they have not been functional in Georgia amid the coronavirus outbreak. She stays in an apartment with her 3-year-old English bulldog, Pop. But Pop is not keeping well with the current lockdown. Ellis recently spoke to a news publishing house and said that the sad thing is that they have to social-distance even him.

Also Read | Ankita Konwar Dons The Chef's Hat, Makes Tasty & Simple Food During Coronavirus Quarantine

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's 'Gyan Exchange' To Stay Healthy In Coronavirus Quarantine

Bip Poppa owner shares picture of her sad dog

Ellis explained that when he's inside, he just walks out to the patio looking for people. Big Poppa is sleeping more, is a little sluggish. And her owner can easily tell that he's not as happy and excited as he usually is. She also shared a post from her Twitter account along with a sad picture of the Big Poppa.

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Says 'time Passes Quickly With A Baby' During Coronavirus Quarantine

A number of internet users have responded to the “Big Poppa” videos. Popular celebrities like Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has also shared her views about the sad quarantine life of Big Poppa. Here are some fan reactions on Twitter about Big Poppa.

not being dramatic but I would literally die for big poppa — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 22, 2020

I would throw myself in front of the virus if it meant Big Poppa could go play with the kids. https://t.co/OYbAC3O8Xs — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) April 22, 2020

I detest the world that hurt Big Poppa https://t.co/s58xlBV8ZE — JP (@jpbrammer) April 22, 2020

We need to make the world a better one for Big Poppa 😩 https://t.co/AhADexy4OO — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 22, 2020

Somebody show this picture to the virus. It’ll leave on its own to make Big Poppa happy again @dog_rates https://t.co/9cGl4Nhj85 — Patrick Netherton (Quarantine Edition) (@PTNetherton) April 22, 2020

Also Read | Bella Hadid Spends Time With Her Farm Friends During Coronavirus Quarantine

Also Read | 100-yr-old Dies In Coronavirus Quarantine In J&K's Udhampur; COVID-19 Test Report Negative

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.