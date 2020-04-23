Big Poppa's Viral Images On Twitter Reach Celebrities Like GOT's Maise Williams

Big Poppa images have been dominating the internet. A hinge number of users have expressed their love for the dog by stating their views in the comments. Read

big poppa

The now-viral Rashida Ellis is a 38-year-old costume designer who lives in Atlanta. Currently, she has managed to keep herself busy by making clothes to sell online. She usually makes clothes for TV series and movies, but they have not been functional in Georgia amid the coronavirus outbreak. She stays in an apartment with her 3-year-old English bulldog, Pop. But Pop is not keeping well with the current lockdown. Ellis recently spoke to a news publishing house and said that the sad thing is that they have to social-distance even him.

Bip Poppa owner shares picture of her sad dog

Ellis explained that when he's inside, he just walks out to the patio looking for people. Big Poppa is sleeping more, is a little sluggish. And her owner can easily tell that he's not as happy and excited as he usually is. She also shared a post from her Twitter account along with a sad picture of the Big Poppa.

A number of internet users have responded to the “Big Poppa” videos. Popular celebrities like Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has also shared her views about the sad quarantine life of Big Poppa. Here are some fan reactions on Twitter about Big Poppa. 

