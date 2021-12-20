The finale night of Bigg Boss Telegu witnessed a spectacular show where a bevy of stars was present to cheer for the show’s finalists. In the video shared by the official Twitter handle of the show, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived as guests and Alia even spoke a few words in Telugu. The two stars were also present to support their Brahmastra co-star and show’s host Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Nagarjuna was seen welcoming the guests while interacting with them. Apart from the two stars, the video also showed Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli making his presence on the stage. At one point, Alia Bhatt also says “Dhabidi Dhibide", which is a famous dialogue from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s hit film Simha.

Other stars who graced the famous reality show include Shyam Singha Roy actors Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty and Pushpa's director Sukumar, actor Rashmika Mandanna, and music-composer Devi Sri Prasad. The new promo video also showed actors Rashmika and Shriya Saran dancing on the stage. The video that garnered likes from fans, also garnered comments as they were amazed to see a host of stars entering the show.

One of the fans wrote, “It's been so long, seeing Nani in the Bigg Boss house.” Another user shared several snippings of Sai Pallavi from the show while expressing his fan love. A third user chimed in and wrote, “Awwwww…I am really very very happy to see @NameisNani anna in #BiggBossTelugu5 I still remember his hosting he did a great job I would really like to see him as BB host again.”



It's been So long.. seeing Nani in the biggboss house ❤️ — Tinku (@Tinku_103) December 19, 2021

" S S RAJAMOULI 🖤 SUKUMAR " 🔥

Devi Sri Prasad

Shriya Saran

Rashmika Mandanna

Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor

Jagapathi Babu

Naveen Chandra

Nani

Sai Pallavi

Krithi Shetty#RRR #ShyamSinghRoy #Parampara #Brahmastra #Pushpa — Raja Naaga Lingam (@RajaNaagaLingam) December 19, 2021

The grand finale will air on Sunday. VJ Sunny, singer Sreerama Chandra, and Shanmukh Jaswanth are the finalists of the show. For the unversed, VJ Sunny has been declared the winner while Shanmukh Jaswanth was declared the first runner up. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir recently attended a fan event in Delhi along with director Ayan Mukerji where they launched the motion poster of their upcoming sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra. Since Brahmastra will be released in four South Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, it has a pan-India view and a grand intertwined concept.

