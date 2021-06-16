'Bigg Boss Kannada 8' Likely To Be Back On Television This Month: Reports

Bigg Boss Kannada has amassed a high viewership during the course of its long run on television. However, the ongoing eighth season has faced a setback as it has been put on hold amid the ongoing second wave in the country. Fans have been waiting for quite a while to receive updates on when the show would resume, and it appears that the current season may soon return in a matter of weeks. Following are more details about Bigg Boss Kannada 8 release date and the measures that have been taken to ensure its comeback.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 to return

The ongoing season was cancelled in May when the second wave hit its peak in the country. According to a report by Sakshi Post, the show is set to return on the small screen between late June and the first week of July. While the date has not yet been confirmed by the authorities, fans can expect the show to air on that day. Efforts are being made to bring back the show as soon as possible as active cases in the country begin to reduce.

It has been further reported that the contestants will be going through a week of quarantine before finally entering the house once again. They had been shifted to a hotel after the cases in Karnataka had witnessed a major surge and they have been staying there ever since. They will also go through a round of RTPCR tests before they can be brought in the same room together. The Bigg Boss 8 contestants who will be returning include Vaishnavi Gowda, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shubha Poonja, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagad, Prashanth Sambargi, Priyanka Thimmesh, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Aravind KP, Raghu Gowda, Shamanth Gowda, and Divya Uruduga.

Bigg Boss 8 host Kiccha Sudeep will also return to his role as the host. The actor has been anchoring the show ever since the beginning and has received a positive response from the viewers. The show was first brought on the screen back in 2013 and has been successfully running on screen ever since. An official confirmation about its return is yet to be made by the makers.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'BIGG BOSS KANNADA'

