Bigil Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Vijay-starrer Earned In Its Lifetime

Bigil is a 2019 Indian Tamil-language sports action film written and directed by Atlee. The film stars South superstar Thalapathy Vijay in dual lead roles as Michael, a mobster and former footballer, and Rayappan, a gangster and Michael's father, alongside Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek, and Kathir in other prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Michael, a mobster and a former footballer who decides to coach a women's football team when their coach gets attacked. Michael faces challenges when his team does not cooperate with him due to his violent background and also finds himself hunted by some rivals who want revenge. Here is everything you need to know about the Bigil box office collection.

Bigil box office collection

According to a report by Business Today, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil was the highest-grossing Tamil film in the year 2019 and broke the lifetime record of Rajinikanth's Petta on its ninth day. The sports action film earned close to Rs 230 crores worldwide in its lifetime run and was the third collaboration between Atlee and Vijay to enter the prestigious Rs 200 crores club. The Tamil film earned the maximum profit in its home territory of Tamil Nadu and garnered a sum of Rs 148 crores, with Chennai alone contributing Rs 14 crores to the total Bigil earnings. Vijay's Bigil became the third Kollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu in 2019 after Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

The Bigil budget is slated to be Rs 180 crores and it completed its 100 days theatrical run on February 1, 2020. It also collected US$1.46 million at the U.S box office and registered 35,000 footfalls in France, the highest for a Tamil film in the European country. Bigil is the fourth film in Vijay's illustrious career to earn more than Rs 10 crores in Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai, after his other movies Theri, Mersal and Sarkar. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the film were sold for Rs 80 crore whereas the overseas rights were purchased for Rs 30 crore. The film also earned GBP 588,234 in the United Kingdom surpassing the highest-earning film Mersal which earned GBP 560,858.

Image Credits: Sony Music South Official Youtube Channel