Bihar: 5 Relatives Of Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Killed In Tragic Road Accident

In a heart-wrenching incident, five relatives of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, have been reportedly killed in a road accident in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar. According to local media reports, the accident took place on Sheikhpura-Sikandra road in Pipra village of Lakhisarai district at around 6:10 a.m. on November 16. The reports further stated that the incident occurred after an SUV collided with a truck leaving 4 people critically injured and 6 people dead.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital. According to various local media reports, among the people who lost their lives was Laljeet Singh. He was a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law OP Singh. Notably, OP Singh is currently posted in Haryana as ADGP. The deceased was reportedly returning home in his Tata Sumo after performing the last rites of his wife, Geeta Devi who is OP Singh’s sister.

The impact of the mishap was so strong that the SUV was in a mangled state following the collision. According to media reports, the other names who have succumbed to the tragic accident are Amit Shekhar alias Nemani Singh, Ramchandra Singh, Baby Devi, Anita Devi, and Pritam Kumar. Critically injured people have been transferred to a hospital in Patna.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Several angles pertaining to his death have been probed since his tragic demise. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the other hand has also been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which found various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

In a recent update, Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani's bail plea was rejected for the second time a couple of weeks back, since his arrest in May this year. Siddharth Pithani, currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from Hyderabad on May 28 in the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year. Pithani was arrested on charges of procuring and helping Rajput get narcotics substances under section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act which deals with financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders, NCB had said.

IMAGE: PTI/Representative Image