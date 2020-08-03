Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hits Out At Uddhav Govt for Quarantining Sushant Case Top-cop

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government after BMC "forcibly quarantined" IPS Vinay Tiwari after he arrived in Mumbai to lead a team of Bihar police probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, "Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political and the Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them." Earlier, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also said that he is trying to get in touch with his Maharashtra counterpart.

'What is left to say now?'

"Whatever I had to say, I have already tweeted. I am trying to get in contact with Maharashtra DGP. You all are aware of and know about the situation. What is left to say now?" DGP Pandey said speaking to reporters. On asked whether the difficulties may increase for the Bihar Police ahead in the investigation, he said, "Who is denying that? Anything can happen."

"I will chair a meeting with my officials and then decide about how to proceed in the case. No further comments," the Bihar DGP added. This comes even as the top-cop - Patna SP Vinay Tiwary - has said that he would be challenging the 14-day quarantine imposed on him.

'Quarantined as per present guidelines...'

However, the BMC has pinned its action on the Maharashtra government's instructions, as per sources. BMC sources said that the civic body was just following the quarantine guidelines. "BMC officers were informed about the Patna Officer's arrival to Mumbai so as per Maharashtra Government's instructions, we quarantined him," sources in the civic body told Republic TV. However, the Bihar Police team who came to Mumbai last week to probe the case has not been quarantined by the BMC yet but sources said that the BMC may do so.

Patna Superintendent of Police Binay Tiwari has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase https://t.co/mT8k5BkVUr pic.twitter.com/LI4wiFuxRT — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

'He was not provided accommodation'

"IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today," Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Pandey tweeted. "He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite the request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaon," he said.

ये हैं बिहार cadre के IPS अधिकारी विनय तिवारी जिनको मुंबई में आज रात में 11 बजे रात में ज़बरदस्ती क्वोरंटीन कर दिया गया.SSR केस में जाँच करनेवाली टीम का नेतृत्व करने गए थे.अब ये यहाँ से कहीं निकल नहीं सकते!@IPSVinayTiwari pic.twitter.com/6Le4AXjuJ8 — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 2, 2020

Last month, Rajput's father lodged an FIR in Patna for abetment to suicide naming actress Rhea Chakraborty, the ex-girlfriend of the Patna-born actor, and her family members as accused. Tiwari was posted as the City SP (East) in Patna.

Meanwhile, Republic TV has also led an in-depth and extensive coverage of the events related to Sushant’s death. The channel unearthed numerous details like the expenses made by Sushant for Rhea, apart from exclusive interviews of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s family lawyer, his trainer, bodyguard, flatmate and friends.

