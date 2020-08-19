Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hails SC Verdict In Sushant's Case; Brushes Off 'politics' Claims

In his first response on the Supreme Court verdict on Rhea Charaborty's plea in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has hailed the decision and his state's police.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Nitish Kumar said that the apex court's decision has proved that Bihar Police and Bihar government worked as per the laws of the country. Opining on various allegations by Maharashtra government on Bihar Police and its claim that Nitish Kumar-led government is taking up the issue because of the polls scheduled later this year, the Bihar CM said that such allegations are baseless and top court's verdict has made everything clear. He also pointed out that he had not reacted on such allegations because he was sure of the steps and proceedings undertaken by his government after the consent by Sushant's family.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said: "Whatever we did, our Police did was as per law and it was our duty. We delivered and now after decision of the top court of this country, we are vindicated. Whosoever alleged, various things are proven, that they were wrong. We did not react because we knew that our proceedings were as per law. CBI has been given the nod and I believe that Sushant and his family will get justice. It was the wish of people that a fair probe be done in Sushant's death case and this decision is the victory of people."

BJP demands resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh following the Supreme Court's decision. Further, Kirit Somaiya called it unfortunate for Mumbai Commissioner of Police to have not registered an FIR in Sushant's death case for over 60 days. The BJP leader hailed SC's verdict and said that Sushant's family will get justice.

Supreme Court's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. Justice Hrishikesh Roy in his verdict said that the apex court is ordering a CBI probe and added that the FIR by Bihar Police is valid. "It is court-ordered CBI investigation. Maharashtra govt must comply and assist," the top court said.

It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed.

