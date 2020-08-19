'Entire Country Waiting For Justice': Bihar DGP Ahead Of SC Verdict On Sushant Case

As the Supreme Court is all set to pronounce the verdict in Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has expressed confidence on the top court. Stating that the entire country is waiting for the verdict, Bihar DGP has said that truth will win. Even as Maharashtra government had made personal attacks on the DGP, he said that it is not a personal matter and 130 crore people are waiting for justice for Sushant.

Sushant's family's arguments

Arguing for Sushant Singh Rajput's family, senior advocate Vikas Singh submitted that Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant 'distanced his family from him'. Singh claimed that till May Rhea had distanced Sushant's sisters from him but the actor and his father had visited their hometown together in May. After their visit, Sushant's father kept telling Rhea that he wanted to talk to his son but she did not respond. The senior advocate also went on to say that the Mumbai Police is not apprehending the real accused in the case and is heading in a 'completely different direction.' The family lawyer also claimed that evidence in the case is 'being destroyed' every day.

Rhea's arguments

Rhea Chakraborty's counsel Shyam Divan informed the Supreme court that the government of Maharashtra had filed an affidavit through the Investigating Officer. Rhea's counsel told the Court that the IO said that 56 persons have had their statements recorded and that the investigation is going on in a free and fair manner. Rhea Chakraborty's counsel told the SC that there can't be executive actions that nullify the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction and that the case could be transferred to the CBI if the Court ordered so and not on the recommendation of the government of Bihar. He also added that Rhea was in love with Sushant and is in severe trauma after his death. Making a massive claim, the counsel stated that the late actor's father did not like Rhea.

Bihar govt's arguments

Bihar government's counsel Maninder Singh alleged that there is political pressure on the Mumbai police to not investigate the case and added that Mumbai police did not give the postmortem report to the Bihar's investigating officers. He stated that no “pending proceedings” can be claimed by Mumbai police after they have submitted the postmortem report.

Calling the investigation by Mumbai Police a facade, Singh said that if anyone is examined after the cause of death is revealed then an FIR ought to be registered, hence the FIR in Patna is the only FIR in the case. He asked how did Mumbai Police examined 56 people even without an FIR and after postmortem report was out.

Maharashtra Govt's arguments

Appearing for the Maharashtra government, senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the Bihar government's interest in the case is derived from the impending state assembly elections due later this year. The senior advocate argued that the very basis of claiming jurisdiction by the Bihar government is not satisfied in this case. He also echoed the version Rhea's lawyer claiming that FIR by Sushant's father is an 'afterthought'.

Solicitor General's arguments

Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned the actions of the Mumbai Police. SG Tushar Mehta began his arguments in the Apex Court saying that the statements in Maharashtra affidavit are 'misleading'. SG Tushar Mehta also asked if the actions were to ‘protect someone’ while adding that the recording of 56 persons in the case were ‘irrelevant’ and that the probe did not stand the ‘test of law.’

Sushant Death Case

In its previous hearing, the Supreme Court had granted Maharashtra government three days' time to submit the findings of their investigation in the case, which the Maharashtra government did in a sealed cover. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging from his apartment on June 14 with no suicide note. The case has been handed over to the CBI after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's proposal. Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the financial angle in the case.

