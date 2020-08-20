Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey 'accepts All Abuses'; Clarifies On Remark On Rhea Chakraborty

In a sharp rebuttal to the allegations levelled by Shiv Sena, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, on Thursday morning said that he is ready to listen to 'abuses' if that is the cost of justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Stating that he has done his work and that Bihar Police's jurisdiction in the case was recognised even by the Supreme Court, Pandey e\said that Sushant nad his family will get justice after CBI investigation is over.

On the controversy that erupted on his remark over Rhea Chakraborty, the DGP issued a clarification and said that he made such a remark only because an accused in the case is pointing fingers at a Chief Minister. He also apologised if his remarks had hurt anyone.



Gupteshwar Pandey said, "You can abuse me as much as you want. I am fine but Sushant should get justice. I want justice for Sushant. I accept all the abuses. I have done my work, now the CBI will investigate the matter. The meaning of 'Aukat' in English is stature. Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. She shouldn't forget that she is a named accused in FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me & now with CBI. But, I also said that if someone is hurt, then I apologize."

If a political leader comments on Bihar CM, then I am nobody to comment over it. But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar CM then it is objectionable. She should fight the battle legally: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey (2/2) #SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/XYQud3gK7w — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, Sena said that a go-ahead for CBI investigation is an 'attack' on the federal structure of India that was given by Ambedkar. It has slammed DGP Gupteshwar Pandey and pointed out his leanings and connections with the BJP. Saamana editorial also doubted the competency of the central agency, saying that several murder cases from Bihar were handed over to CBI, but they remain unresolved.

Supreme Court's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. Justice Hrishikesh Roy in his verdict directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the central agency.

