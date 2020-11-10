Bihar Election: Ashoke Pandit Shares 'prediction' After Congress Questions EVM Credibility

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Tuesday alleged that 'Tukde Gang', liberal and 'Khan Market Gang' will blame the reliability of electronic voting machine (EVMs) in the ongoing Bihar election result. 'He who laughs, laughs best,' Ashoke Pandit wrote on Twitter.

As per the latest ECI trends: BJP is leading on 73 seats while JDU leading on 48 seats. RJD meanwhile is leading on 66 seats and Congress is leading on 20 seats. And Left parties leading on 6 seats. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

“He who laughs last , laughs best .,,#BiharElection2020 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 10, 2020

Bihar polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI, and CPM is perceived as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA alliance consisting of BJP, JD(U), VIP, and HAM(S). Some of the other alliances in the fray include the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' who has projected Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav as the CM face and the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance' with former Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate.The 2020 election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls.

As part of the counting day arrangements, the counting centres had been increased to 55 spread across 38 districts of the state for ensuring social distancing. Also, not more than 7 counting tables shall be allowed in each of the 414 counting halls. There is three-tier security for all the counting centres which includes the involvement of the Central paramilitary forces, the Bihar military police and the district armed police.

