Mumbai Cops, Rhea Listening? Bihar's Counsel Argues Why Sushant Jurisdiction Was With Them

Bihar government's counsel advocate and former ASG Maninder Singh pointed out that the Mumbai police had not filed an FIR in the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said that no other investigation was carried out in the matter. Hailing the SC's verdict, advocate Maninder Singh said that the Bihar police had the jurisdiction to investigate into the case, especially after the father of the late actor filed a complaint alleging money being siphoned off from his son's account.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, pronounced the verdict to allow the CBI to probe into the death case of actor Sushant. Further, it asked the Maharashtra police to cooperate with the central agency.

"If the Maharashtra police has not registered any FIR, has not proceeded with any investigation, and especially when Sushant's father has alleged siphoning off money from his son's account, then it automatically falls under the jurisdiction of the Bihar police", said Maninder Singh speaking exclusively to Republic TV.

Supreme Court gives nod for CBI to take over

The Maharashtra Government counsel asked for the liberty to challenge the transfer of investigation to CBI. The Supreme Court refused the argument saying it is a court-ordered CBI investigation now, giving no scope for the Maharashtra Government to challenge it. The CBI is awaiting a copy of the order to examine it and proceed accordingly. The orders were dictated within minutes of the single-judge bench assembling. Justice Roy had earlier held two hearings into Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

BJP demands Maha HM's resignation

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh following the Supreme Court's decision to allow the CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Kirit Soamiaya demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home MinisterAnil Deshmukh. Further, Kirit Somaiya called it unfortunate for Mumbai commissioner of police to have not registered an FIR in Sushant's death case for over 60 days. The BJP leader hailed SC's verdict and said that Sushant's family will get justice.

