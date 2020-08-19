Bihar Govt Issues First Response As SC Validates Its Request For CBI Probe In Sushant Case

Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the CBI and said 'Justice is finally delivered'. He also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for recommending a CBI probe in the late actor's death case. He further demanded severe punishment for the perpetrators involved in the heinous crime against Sushant.

Taking to Twitter the National General Secretary, JD(U) wrote, "Justice is finally delivered! Grateful Hon Supreme Court. On behalf of millions of truth seekers across the world who are devastated by suspect death of Sushant Singh Rajput, I express my gratitude to Hon CM Shri @NitishKumar for having recommended a #CBI enquiry. #CBITakesOver".

"Bihar Government has been relentless in its pursuit of justice for Bihar Pride Sushant Singh Rajput. We are pleased. The perpetrators of this heinous crime should be served the severest punishment. We highly value and trust CBI to get to the root of this nefarious nexus", Jha said in another tweet.

READ | 'Just the beginning': Sushant's sister Shweta thanks God & family as SC allows CBI probe

READ | Kangana Ranaut jubilant as SC allows CBI to probe Sushant case; Speaks LIVE with Arnab

SC gives green signal for CBI probe in Sushant's death case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict giving its nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court has directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

According to Republic sources, Maharashtra Government counsel asked for the liberty to challenge the transfer of investigation to CBI. The Supreme Court refused the argument saying it is a court-ordered CBI investigation now, giving no scope for the Maharashtra Government to challenge it. The CBI is awaiting a copy of the order to examine it and proceed accordingly.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father.

The orders were dictated within minutes of the single-judge bench assembling. Justice Roy had earlier held two hearings into Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Former ASG Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, had submitted that Bihar CM had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities. "In Maharashtra, there may be political pressure but not in Bihar. What are we hiding in this case? The Maharashtra Police have not cooperated with the Bihar Police in this case," Maninder Singh had told the apex court.

READ | Kangana Ranaut jubilant as SC allows CBI to probe Sushant case; Speaks LIVE with Arnab

READ | Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court directs CBI to probe; Mumbai Police to cooperate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.