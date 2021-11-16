Bihar Police Confirms Death Of 5 Family Members Of Sushant Rajput After SUV-truck Collide

Six people died in a road mishap in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday morning after an SUV collided with a truck on National Highway (NH) 333, a police official said. Of the six victims, five were distant relatives of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the remaining one was the driver of the SUV. The incident occurred on Sheikhpura-Sikandra road in Pipra village. In the said incident, four people were also injured.

"A truck and an SUV coming from opposite direction collided. 6 people died in the incident and 4 were injured. The injured have been shifted to different hospitals. The victims were from the same family," the police official said.

Those critically injured in the accident have been shifted to hospitals. One of the deceased has been identified as Laljit Singh, a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law OP Singh, who is presently posted in Haryana as ADGP. The family members were reportedly returning home in Tata Sumo after attending the last rites ceremony of Laljit Singh's wife Geeta Devi.

The jolt of the accident was so massive that the vehicle was completely disfigured from the front. As per reports, the others who died in the mishap were identified as Ram Chandra Singh, Amit Shekhar alias Nemani Singh, Anita Devi, Baby Devi, and Pritam Kumar.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Several angles pertaining to his death have been probed since his untimely demise. On the other hand, NCB is probing the drugs angle in the case after it received official communication from the ED, which found chats related o drugs consumption and procurement. In the latest update, Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani's bail application was rejected for the second time, since his arrested in May this year.