Bihar Police Team Probing Sushant's Case Issues First Statement After Returning To Patna

The team of Bihar Police investigating the case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput returned to Patna from Mumbai on Thursday - though not the team's leader Vinay Tiwari. This comes amid the Centre notifying CBI's probe into Rajput's death, for which the case will have to be handed over by the Bihar Police.

'We did not meet IPS Vinay Tiwari'

Speaking to the media at the airport, one of the officers, part of the 4 member team sent to Mumbai to investigate the case based on the FIR by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against actor Rhea Chakraborty for unlawful confinement and abetment of suicide, said, "We worked well there (Mumbai). We will speak about the investigation to our seniors. Whatever we could have done, we did that."

Patna: Four officers of Bihar Police including the Investigating Officer, who were in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput death case, return to the state.



Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari continues to be quarantined in #Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/UzwrDG3Y1k — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Speaking about how they managed to dodge the BMC which was reportedly planning to quarantine the whole team after it quarantined IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who was supposed lead the team, he said, "We were not aware of this. We were doing our research based on the police training we got and the instructions we got from our seniors. We did not meet him (IPS Vinay Tiwari)."

Another officer said that they did not face many problems because their "senior had trained them well." The officer refrained from speaking against the Mumbai Police. He also said Mumbai Police "cooperated" with them and they have gathered "good amount" of evidence.

Earlier in the day, Patna Inspector General of Police (IG) said the police team from Patna which is in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is coming back to Bihar. Speaking to Republic TV, IG Sanjay Singh said after returning from Mumbai, the four-member team will officially handover the case to CBI, following which the central agency will register a separate case in Patna.

'DGP is personally monitoring the matter'

The Patna IG added that the Bihar Police has requested the BMC to release IPS Vinay Tiwari who was sent to Mumbai to lead the probe but was "forcibly quarantined", adding that the civic body is defying the Supreme Court's order. "Even our DGP has taken up the matter and condemned it. We are also discussing all the possible legal options so that he can be released," he said.

On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta announced in the Supreme Court that the Centre had agreed to the Bihar government's request for a CBI probe.

Sources said that the CBI will file its own case after taking cognisance of the Bihar Police FIR. After taking over the case, the CBI team will head to Bihar to formally take over case files/ documents from the state police, sources added. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent a recommendation to the Central Government to investigate the case filed based on Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna. He informed on Wednesday that the recommendation has been accepted by the Centre.

The Supreme court has given 3 days' time to the Maharashtra government and the police to place on record the details of their investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. The matter will be taken up next week. The SC also refused to grant protection to Rhea Chakraborty from coercive action.

