After House Help, Bihar Police To Question Sushant's CA & Doctors Allegedly Picked By Rhea

The Bihar police recorded the statements of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house help as the probe into the star's mysterious death deepens. According to sources, the Bihar police questioned Sushant's house staff on Wednesday for over two hours and recorded their statements. The Bihar police are also likely to question and record the statement of Sushant's Chartered Accountant (CA). Further, sources informed that the Bihar Police will also record the statement of Sushant's doctors as the late Bollywood actor had allegedly changed six doctors since November 2019 till his death.

The probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death intensified after Sushant's father lodged an FIR with the Patna police naming Rhea Chakraborty and four others. The Bihar police sent a four-member team to Mumbai to coordinate with the Mumbai police and investigate the case. The Bihar police are also expected to gain access to Sushant's social media and financial accounts. Sushant's father had alleged in the FIR that Rhea had over time changed his house staff as well as his bodyguards and CA. It was is house help who first discovered he had allegedly committed suicide. It is unknown if these are the same persons that are going to be questioned by the Bihar police.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father's 7 questions in FIR

"When Sushant did not suffer from any mental illness before 2019, what happened to him after coming in contact with Rhea Chakraborty?"

"If Sushant was suffering from a mental illness and undergoing treatment, why was the family’s permission not taken in written or verbal?"

"What were the medicines given and the treatment that doctors were administering to Sushant based on Rhea’s inputs?"

"Why did suddenly Rhea leave Sushant alone and broke all contacts with him when she knew he was in a critical situation?"

"Why was Rs 15 crore transferred from the Sushant’s account in Kotak Mahindra Bank to another bank account which is not related to my son?"

"When Sushant had been popular in the film industry, why did he stop getting film offers after meeting Rhea?"

"Why did Rhea stop Sushant from pursuing organic farming when he was looking for suitable land in Kerala with his friend Mahesh?"

Rhea moves SC

Rhea Chakraborty and five others have been booked under charges of abetting the suicide, embezzlement, cheating, and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. A four-member team of the Bihar Police had earlier arrived in Mumbai to probe the case after the FIR was filed on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint.

Rhea on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court after a First Informational Report (FIR) was registered against her in the case. The actor’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed that they have filed a writ petition, urging for the transfer of the investigation from Bihar to Mumbai, as the investigation in Mumbai was still pending. Following this, Sushant's family's lawyer has filed a caveat on Thursday morning that no decision should be taken without hearing them first. Sushant’s sister also recorded her statement in the Versova area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

