Bihar Police likely To Summon Sushant's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani To Join Probe: Sources

In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Bihar Police is keen to summon the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, sources have reported.

However, Pithani, who is now in Hyderabad is unresponsive to the calls and is not willing to be investigated.

Siddharth Pithani had claimed he had spoken to Sushant the night before. He also stated that he was among those who tried to 'wake' Sushant up when their calls on the door of the room went unanswered. Then he revealed that they opened the door with the help of a locksmith, only to find Sushant 'hanging'.

Pithani had been questioned by the Mumbai Police before, and stated that he had sent an email to the police, after claiming that Sushant's family asked him to make a statement on Rs 15 crore allegedly missing from Sushant's case. He wrote that he was not aware of any such transaction.

Siddharth Pithani had also spoken exclusively to Republic TV on Friday evening. He admitted that he was giving Sushant two tablets per day, though he couldn't specify what they were for, and raised eyebrows by leaving the interview mid-way on being pushed for an answer.

READ: One of Sushant's 2 SIM cards in Pithani's name; Bihar Police trying to access call records

READ: Rhea and family left home in the middle of the night with suitcases: Her building manager

'A problem in the investigation'

Meanwhile, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday said that there is a "problem" in the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case as the Bihar police has not yet received even the basic documents related to the case. He said, "We don't have post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during probe till now." The Bihar Police has dispatched top-cop Vinay Tiwary to lead the probe into Sushant's death.

Earlier this week, speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'The Nation Wants To Know', actor Ankita Lokhande revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to frequently change his phone numbers in the past one year and even his family could not contact him. Claiming that the late actor was not a person to do so, Ankita said there has to be somebody who knows why he did that.

READ: Sushant's flatmate Samuel surfaces; says 'Siddharth Pithani closer to Rhea than me'

READ: Disha Salian death case folder 'inadvertently deleted' by Mumbai Police amid Sushant probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.