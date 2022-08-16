Bollywood couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu met during the shoot of the 2015 horror film, Alone after which they fell in love with each other. After dating each other for a while, the couple tied the knot in 2016 in the presence of their close friends and family members. Now, as the duo was reportedly pregnant as per earlier reports, Bipasha Basu recently shared pictures of her baby bump for the first time.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s first pictures revealing their pregnancy

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently took to their respective Instagram handles and unveiled pictures of them together posing while flaunting Bipasha's baby bump. The first picture depicted Bipasha Basu sporting a white shirt while giving a peek at her baby bump while Karan Singh Grover was seen gazing at her with his one hand on the baby bump.

In the caption, they penned a heartfelt note announcing their pregnancy by stating how a new time, a new phase, and a new light added another unique shade to their prism of life, making them a little more whole than they used to be. Adding to it, they mentioned how a baby will soon join them and will add to their glee while extending their gratitude for the unconditional love, prayers, and good wishes received from their well-wishers and fans.

The caption read, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby Durga Durga” (sic)

The moment they announced the pregnancy, numerous fans took to the comments and showered heart and heart-eyed emojis while congratulating the duo for the pregnancy. Take a look at how the fans reacted to the news.

