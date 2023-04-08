Bipasha Basu Blissed Out As She Spends Time With Daughter Devi, Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to their baby girl Devi in November last year. Recently, they shared the first glimpse of her on social media. The Race actress shared another photo of the little one on her Instagram handle as the mother-daughter duo soaked in some sunshine.

In the photo, Devi's face was not visible. Bipasha wore a smile on her face. She seemed blissed out in the company of her daughter and husband Karan, who she credited with capturing the candid moment. Fans also noticed that the Bollywood actress wore a heart-shaped necklace with her daugther's name engraved on it. Bipasha captioned the post, "Baby +Mama +Papa +Sunset = Bliss (sic)."

Bipasha Basu reveals the face of her duaghter

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, who have been very protective of their daughter Devi, recently revelaed her face to the world. Bipasha shared a photo of the little one in a pink dress, which had "daddy's princess" written on it. Devi smiled in the two photos. The adorable pictures have melted the hearts of the acting couple's fans. Bipasha took to her Instagram and wrote in the caption: "Hello world a I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover."

Dia Mirza blessed Devi in the comments section, and wrote: "God bless you Devi. I love you! And can't wait to hold you." Vivan Bhathena called her "sunshine" and Kajal Aggarwal called her the "cutest little munchkin." Kajal Aggarwal reacted to the post as she wrote: "Cutest little munchkin, love and blessings to little Devi."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became proud parents

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced their pregnancy news in August last year by sharing a social media post. They became proud parents to their daughter Devi in November 2022.